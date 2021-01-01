Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A70

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has 4x more RAM: 6GB versus 1.5GB
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 16.51% more screen real estate
  • 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (103 vs 91 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy A70 +22%
603 nits

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy A70 +24%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process - 11 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 612
GPU clock 550 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
Galaxy A70 +337%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J7
n/a
Galaxy A70
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power - 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy A70 +46%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Galaxy A70 +7%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy A70 +104%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
Galaxy A70 +24%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 March 2019
Release date June 2015 April 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

