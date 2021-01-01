Samsung Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Has 4x more RAM: 6GB versus 1.5GB
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 16.51% more screen real estate
- 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 267 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Shows 13% longer battery life (103 vs 91 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|-
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38805
Galaxy A70 +337%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Galaxy A70 +46%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Galaxy A70 +7%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Galaxy A70 +104%
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|March 2019
|Release date
|June 2015
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
