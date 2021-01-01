Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.