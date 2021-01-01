Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy J5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (494 against 347 nits)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy J5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 67.77%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 +42%
494 nits
Galaxy J5
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 +3%
69.49%
Galaxy J5
67.77%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
GPU clock 550 MHz 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 +40%
686
Galaxy J5
490
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 +159%
3266
Galaxy J5
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 +94%
38805
Galaxy J5
20004
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size - 3.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy J5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Galaxy J5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy J5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
Galaxy J5
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2015 June 2015
Release date June 2015 June 2015
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.612 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 0.482 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

