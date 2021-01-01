Samsung Galaxy J7 vs J5 Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2400 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
38
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|69.67%
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 +15%
686
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 +84%
3266
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38805
Galaxy J5 Prime +1%
39181
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2400 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2015
|September 2016
|Release date
|June 2015
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.421 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|0.826 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J7. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime.
