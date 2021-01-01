Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy J5 Prime – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs J5 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2400 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy J5 Prime

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 69.67%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 +15%
686
Galaxy J5 Prime
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 +84%
3266
Galaxy J5 Prime
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
Galaxy J5 Prime +1%
39181
Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2400 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2015 September 2016
Release date June 2015 September 2016
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.421 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 0.826 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J7. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime.

