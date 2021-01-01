Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J8 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси Джей 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy J8
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on May 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J8
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 6.02% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J8
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 274 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.58% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J8
n/a
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J8
75.58%
Galaxy A10 +8%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J8 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J8
56875
Galaxy A10 +48%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J8
n/a
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J8
n/a
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 February 2019
Release date June 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.574 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.176 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy J8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Samsung Galaxy J8 and Galaxy M30s
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy S10e
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish