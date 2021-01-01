Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|-
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01 Core +9%
665
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01 Core +16%
1821
1569
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
55454
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|-
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. It has a better display, software, connectivity, and sound.
