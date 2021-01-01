Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 271 PPI)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|74.5%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|-
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core.
