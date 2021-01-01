Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 Core vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 271 PPI)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy M01 Core
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 311 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01 Core
428 nits
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M01 Core
74.5%
Galaxy A10 +10%
81.6%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go One UI 2.0
OS size 5.4 GB 9 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core.

