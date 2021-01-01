Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 Core vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
  • 18% higher pixel density (311 vs 264 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01 Core
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 311 ppi 264 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01 Core
432 nits
Galaxy A12 +4%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01 Core
74.5%
Galaxy A12 +10%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Android Go One UI 2.5
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 November 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.

