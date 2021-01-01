Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs J2 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (428 against 334 nits)
- Digital image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- 41% higher pixel density (311 vs 220 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|74.5%
|66.87%
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|-
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Galaxy J2 Core +6%
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1787
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M01 Core +19%
44441
37401
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|3.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|No
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|September 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 87 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is definitely a better buy.
