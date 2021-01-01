Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 Core vs Galaxy J2 Core (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs J2 Core (2020)

Самсунг Галакси М01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core (2020)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (428 against 334 nits)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • 41% higher pixel density (311 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01 Core
vs
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.3 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 311 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.5% 66.87%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01 Core +28%
428 nits
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
334 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1
ROM Android Go Android Go
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
