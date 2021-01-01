Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Honor 8A Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А Про
Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 150 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Honor 8A Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 79.2%

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Honor 8A Pro +2%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Huawei Honor 8A Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01 +20%
180
Honor 8A Pro
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
841
Honor 8A Pro +15%
968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01 +9%
96254
Honor 8A Pro
88182

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date June 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A10
2. Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
3. Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy M11
4. Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A10s
5. Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Oppo Realme C3
6. Huawei Honor 8A Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9
7. Huawei Honor 8A Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Huawei Honor 8A Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
9. Huawei Honor 8A Pro vs Honor 8X
10. Huawei Honor 8A Pro vs Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish