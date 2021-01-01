Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 95K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 33% higher pixel density (391 vs 295 PPI)
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 180 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.5% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Honor 9C
450 nits

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Honor 9C +6%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01
180
Honor 9C +84%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
813
Honor 9C +71%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01
95944
Honor 9C +62%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9C is definitely a better buy.

