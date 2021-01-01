Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.