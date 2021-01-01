Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Infinix Hot 10s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
- 12% higher pixel density (295 vs 263 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Has a 1.12 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|21:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|83.1%
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Hot 10s +102%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
828
Hot 10s +62%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
104578
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:45 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3968 x 2976
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 135 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1