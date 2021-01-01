Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • 12% higher pixel density (295 vs 263 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Has a 1.12 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 21:9
PPI 295 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Hot 10s
463 nits

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Hot 10s +7%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01
178
Hot 10s +102%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
828
Hot 10s +62%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M01
104578
Hot 10s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 XOS 7.6
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2021
Release date June 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 135 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

