Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 55K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Weighs 13 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|-
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01 +74%
96254
55454
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:45 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 is definitely a better buy.
