Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 96K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Realme C11
483 nits

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Realme C11 +5%
81.7%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01
180
Realme C11 +1%
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
841
Realme C11 +19%
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01
96254
Realme C11 +13%
109014

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2020
Release date June 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01.

