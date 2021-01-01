Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Oppo Realme C25s

Самсунг Галакси М01
VS
Оппо Реалми C25s
Samsung Galaxy M01
Oppo Realme C25s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Realme C25s
568 nits

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Realme C25s +5%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01
177
Realme C25s +116%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
823
Realme C25s +66%
1367
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 3:45 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy M01
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy M01
3. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M01
4. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Galaxy M01
5. Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M01
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo Realme C25s
7. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme C25s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme C25s
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo Realme C25s
10. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A and Realme C25s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish