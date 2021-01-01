Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A02

Самсунг Галакси М01
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02
Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy A02

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 56K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 106 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Galaxy A02 +6%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01 +69%
179
Galaxy A02
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01 +107%
827
Galaxy A02
400
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01 +62%
91392
Galaxy A02
56474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.3 GB 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 January 2021
Release date June 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
