Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси М01
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 104K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 182 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Galaxy A03
401 nits

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Galaxy A03 +6%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01
182
Galaxy A03 +33%
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
833
Galaxy A03 +9%
910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M01
104891
Galaxy A03 +72%
180041
CPU 38873 59385
GPU 10670 26274
Memory 32606 34858
UX 22491 59038
Total score 104891 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 10.3 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 November 2021
Release date June 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy A10
2. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
3. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11
4. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy A10s
5. Samsung Galaxy M01 and Oppo Realme C3
6. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
7. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A03s
8. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A32
9. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A02
10. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo A16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish