Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A03
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 104K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 182 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|-
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Galaxy A03 +33%
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
833
Galaxy A03 +9%
910
|CPU
|38873
|59385
|GPU
|10670
|26274
|Memory
|32606
|34858
|UX
|22491
|59038
|Total score
|104891
|180041
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|November 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1