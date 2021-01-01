Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.