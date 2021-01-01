Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A20s

Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • 14% higher pixel density (295 vs 259 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 146 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (110K versus 95K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.5% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M01
77.5%
Galaxy A20s +7%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01 +23%
180
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01
813
Galaxy A20s +10%
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01
95944
Galaxy A20s +15%
110084

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.3 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:45 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M01
n/a
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date June 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20s. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01.

