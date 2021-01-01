Samsung Galaxy M01 vs J5 Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on June 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2400 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.83% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|69.67%
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96254
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:45 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2016
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.421 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|0.826 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 is definitely a better buy.
