Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.