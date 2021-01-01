Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Huawei P40 Lite E
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 144 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.7%
|82.4%
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
144
P40 Lite E +133%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
833
P40 Lite E +62%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
171406
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|EMUI 9
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 162 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.
