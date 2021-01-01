Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01s vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Samsung Galaxy M01s
VS
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 144 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01s
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 82.4%

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M01s
80.7%
P40 Lite E +2%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01s and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 400 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01s
144
P40 Lite E +133%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01s
833
P40 Lite E +62%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M01s
n/a
P40 Lite E
171406

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.

