Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Oppo Realme C11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 181 and 144 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
54
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.7%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
144
Realme C11 +26%
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
833
Realme C11 +21%
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
109014
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 112 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01s.
