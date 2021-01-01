Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01s vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 271 PPI)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 140 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01s
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M01s
n/a
Galaxy A01
428 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M01s +7%
80.7%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 400 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M01s
140
Galaxy A01 +26%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01s +2%
827
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 December 2019
Release date August 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is definitely a better buy.

