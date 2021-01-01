Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 271 PPI)
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 140 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.7%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Galaxy A01 +26%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M01s +2%
827
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 2
|OS size
|-
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is definitely a better buy.
