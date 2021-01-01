Samsung Galaxy M01s vs M01 Core
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 271 PPI)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.7%
|74.5%
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M01s +67%
74092
44441
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|Android Go
|OS size
|-
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is definitely a better buy.
