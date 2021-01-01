Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M01s vs Galaxy M01 Core – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy M01s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on July 16, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 271 PPI)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M01s
vs
Galaxy M01 Core

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 74.5%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M01s +8%
80.7%
Galaxy M01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 400 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M01s +67%
74092
Galaxy M01 Core
44441

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 Android Go
OS size - 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 July 2020
Release date August 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

