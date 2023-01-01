Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Oppo A17 VS Samsung Galaxy M02 Oppo A17 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A17 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 59K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 59K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M02 Price Oppo A17 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness - 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.3%

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02 81.9% Oppo A17 +2% 83.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 570 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02 105 Oppo A17 +73% 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02 406 Oppo A17 +146% 999 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02 59795 Oppo A17 +95% 116705 CPU - 33992 GPU - 16989 Memory - 28215 UX - 37341 Total score 59795 116705 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 - Memory clock 933 MHz - Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power - 10 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 September 2022 Release date February 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A17 is definitely a better buy.