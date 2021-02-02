Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 52K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 104 points
- Weighs 57 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
104
Galaxy A01 +67%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
395
Galaxy A01 +106%
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52158
Galaxy A01 +75%
91263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 88 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M02. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1