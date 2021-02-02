Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A02

Самсунг Галакси А02
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02
Samsung Galaxy M02
Samsung Galaxy A02

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02
81.9%
Galaxy A02
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 570 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02
105
Galaxy A02 +2%
107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02
53266
Galaxy A02 +5%
56175

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 January 2021
Release date February 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 88 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy M21
2. Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy M01
3. Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy M02s
4. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A11
5. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A12
6. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A01
7. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A02s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish