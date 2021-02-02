Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A02s

Самсунг Галакси А02
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy M02
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 53K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41.8 grams less
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 133 and 105 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A02s
414 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02
81.9%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Adreno 506
GPU clock 570 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02
105
Galaxy A02s +27%
133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02
403
Galaxy A02s +23%
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02
53326
Galaxy A02s +73%
92178

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 November 2020
Release date February 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 88 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A02s. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
