Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy M02 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 59K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Fingerprint scanner

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7884B

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M02 Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8% Max. Brightness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A03 404 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02 81.9% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 570 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz - Channels 1 - Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02 105 Galaxy A03 +129% 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02 406 Galaxy A03 +123% 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02 59795 Galaxy A03 +200% 179604 CPU - 59385 GPU - 26274 Memory - 34858 UX - 59038 Total score 59795 179604

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power - 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 November 2021 Release date February 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.