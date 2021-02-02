Samsung Galaxy M02 vs A03 Core VS Samsung Galaxy M02 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02 Newer Bluetooth version (v5) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 59K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 10-months newer

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 105 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8% Max. Brightness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A03 Core 453 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02 81.9% Galaxy A03 Core 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 570 MHz - FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz - Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02 105 Galaxy A03 Core +41% 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02 406 Galaxy A03 Core +88% 764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02 59795 Galaxy A03 Core +94% 115803

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0 OS size - 8.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power - 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 November 2021 Release date February 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02.