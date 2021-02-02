Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02 vs A03 Core

Samsung Galaxy M02
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 59K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 105 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 570 MHz -
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M02
59795
Galaxy A03 Core +94%
115803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 November 2021
Release date February 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02.

