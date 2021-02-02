Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A03s VS Samsung Galaxy M02 Samsung Galaxy A03s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 59K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space - 93.9% PWM - 806 Hz Response time - 43 ms Contrast - 1126:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A03s 489 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02 81.9% Galaxy A03s 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 1500 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 570 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz - Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02 105 Galaxy A03s +71% 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02 406 Galaxy A03s +120% 895 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02 59795 Galaxy A03s +103% 121158 CPU - 36930 GPU - 15632 Memory - 29149 UX - 38919 Total score 59795 121158

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 13.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 August 2021 Release date February 2021 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.