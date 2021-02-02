Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А02
Samsung Galaxy M02
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (95K versus 52K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 105 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A10
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02
81.9%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 570 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02
105
Galaxy A10 +126%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02
401
Galaxy A10 +112%
849
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02
52732
Galaxy A10 +81%
95556

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 February 2019
Release date February 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 88 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

