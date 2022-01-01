Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P95
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|83.2%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|MediaTek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
404
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|4
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.
