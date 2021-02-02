Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy M02 Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 59K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 15W fast charging

Optical image stabilization

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.3% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A22 602 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02 81.9% Galaxy A22 +3% 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 570 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02 105 Galaxy A22 +259% 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02 406 Galaxy A22 +239% 1377 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02 59795 Galaxy A22 +285% 230474 CPU - 66952 GPU - 52483 Memory - 43515 UX - 66169 Total score 59795 230474 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A22 683 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 683 PCMark 3.0 score - 6751 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M02 n/a Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 June 2021 Release date February 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.