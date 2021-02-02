Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 59K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Galaxy M02
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A22
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02
81.9%
Galaxy A22 +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 570 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02
105
Galaxy A22 +259%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02
406
Galaxy A22 +239%
1377
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M02
59795
Galaxy A22 +285%
230474
CPU - 66952
GPU - 52483
Memory - 43515
UX - 66169
Total score 59795 230474
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 683
PCMark 3.0 score - 6751
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A22
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A22
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M02
n/a
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 June 2021
Release date February 2021 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

