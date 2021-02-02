Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A22
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 59K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|140.9%
|PWM
|-
|127 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
105
Galaxy A22 +259%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
406
Galaxy A22 +239%
1377
|CPU
|-
|66952
|GPU
|-
|52483
|Memory
|-
|43515
|UX
|-
|66169
|Total score
|59795
|230474
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|683
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6751
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|18.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.
