Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy F02s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on February 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F02s
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (77K versus 53K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 188 and 105 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
105
Galaxy F02s +79%
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
403
Galaxy F02s +139%
963
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
53326
Galaxy F02s +45%
77479
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 88 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy F02s. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.
