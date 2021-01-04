Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Huawei Honor 9C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 89K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 182 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|82.4%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Honor 9C +80%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
961
Honor 9C +44%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
89609
Honor 9C +87%
167397
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 10.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 162 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9C. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02s.
