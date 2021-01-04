Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02s vs Moto E7 Power – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Motorola Moto E7 Power

Самсунг Галакси М02s
VS
Моторола Мото Е7 Power
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Motorola Moto E7 Power

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto E7 Power, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto E7 Power
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 92K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 250 and 185 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02s
vs
Moto E7 Power

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.3%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Moto E7 Power
386 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02s
81.8%
Moto E7 Power +1%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Motorola Moto E7 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02s
185
Moto E7 Power +35%
250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02s
986
Moto E7 Power +17%
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02s
92296
Moto E7 Power +23%
113274

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price - ~ 84 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto E7 Power. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
2. Motorola Moto E7 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Motorola Moto E7 Power vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Motorola Moto E7 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
5. Motorola Moto E7 Power vs Xiaomi Poco C3
6. Motorola Moto E7 Power vs Motorola Moto G10 Power

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish