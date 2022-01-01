Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02s vs Moto G Play (2021) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

VS
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 102K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 251 and 184 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02s
vs
Moto G Play (2021)

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.6%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 166.6 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Motorola Moto G Play (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M02s
102574
Moto G Play (2021) +56%
159860
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 5683
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 January 2021
Release date January 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Play (2021). But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

