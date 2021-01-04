Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.