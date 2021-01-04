Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Motorola Moto G10 Power
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10 Power
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (147K versus 92K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
185
Moto G10 Power +35%
250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
986
Moto G10 Power +17%
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92296
Moto G10 Power +59%
147177
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (44% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|3:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G10 Power is definitely a better buy.
