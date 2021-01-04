Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02s vs Moto G10 Power – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Motorola Moto G10 Power

Самсунг Галакси М02s
VS
Моторола Мото G10 Power
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Motorola Moto G10 Power

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10 Power
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (147K versus 92K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02s
vs
Moto G10 Power

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.6%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Motorola Moto G10 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02s
986
Moto G10 Power +17%
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02s
92296
Moto G10 Power +59%
147177

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (44% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 3:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G10 Power is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
2. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Xiaomi Poco M3
3. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
5. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
6. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Samsung Galaxy M12
7. Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Motorola Moto G30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish