Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Oppo A54

Самсунг Галакси М02s
VS
Оппо А54
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Oppo A54

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P35
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02s
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Oppo A54
504 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02s
81.8%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02s +7%
188
Oppo A54
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02s
980
Oppo A54 +3%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M02s
103888
Oppo A54 +2%
106111
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM - ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price - ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A54. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
