Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy M02s Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 102K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Fingerprint scanner

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.6% Max. Brightness Galaxy M02s n/a Realme C21Y 397 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M02s 81.8% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 720 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M02s 184 Realme C21Y +90% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M02s 963 Realme C21Y +34% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M02s 102258 Realme C21Y +89% 193186 CPU - 66485 GPU - 32103 Memory - 37779 UX - 57506 Total score 102258 193186

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM - Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 June 2021 Release date January 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02s.