Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 277 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Weighs 47 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02s +56%
277
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02s +26%
1023
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02s +3%
92657
89907
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2
|OS size
|-
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M02s is definitely a better buy.
