Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.