Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.