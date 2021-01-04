Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M02s vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси М02s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (120K versus 91K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 244 and 187 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M02s
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 85%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Galaxy A20
403 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black -
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M02s
81.8%
Galaxy A20 +4%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M02s
187
Galaxy A20 +30%
244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M02s +12%
977
Galaxy A20
869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M02s
91790
Galaxy A20 +32%
120712

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2019
Release date January 2021 March 2019
Launch price - ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M02s. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Galaxy M02s
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Samsung Galaxy M02s
3. Samsung Galaxy A02s or Galaxy M02s
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime or Samsung Galaxy M02s
5. Samsung Galaxy F02s or Galaxy M02s
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A20
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A20e or Galaxy A20
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A20
10. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Galaxy A20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish