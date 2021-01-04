Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.