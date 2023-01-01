Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M04 vs Oppo A17 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Oppo A17

Самсунг Галакси М04
VS
Оппо F17
Samsung Galaxy M04
Oppo A17

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 10, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M04
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 105K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 165 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M04
vs
Oppo A17

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 83.3%

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M04
81.3%
Oppo A17 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M04 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M04
165
Oppo A17 +10%
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M04
954
Oppo A17 +5%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M04
105611
Oppo A17 +11%
116705
CPU - 33992
GPU - 16989
Memory - 28215
UX - 37341
Total score 105611 116705
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M04. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Samsung Galaxy M04
2. Samsung Galaxy M02 vs Samsung Galaxy M04
3. Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy M04
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo A17
5. Oppo A16 vs Oppo A17
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo A17
7. Oppo Realme C31 vs Oppo A17
8. Oppo A57 vs Oppo A17
9. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo A17
10. Oppo Realme C33 vs Oppo A17
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish