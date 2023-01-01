Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Oppo A17 VS Samsung Galaxy M04 Oppo A17 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 10, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M04 Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Supports 15W fast charging Reasons to consider the Oppo A17 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 105K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 105K) 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 165 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 83.3%

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M04 81.3% Oppo A17 +2% 83.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M04 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M04 165 Oppo A17 +10% 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M04 954 Oppo A17 +5% 999 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M04 105611 Oppo A17 +11% 116705 CPU - 33992 GPU - 16989 Memory - 28215 UX - 37341 Total score 105611 116705 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M04. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.