Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (151K versus 104K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 185 and 165 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|20 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Galaxy A04s +12%
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
953
Galaxy A04s +16%
1105
|CPU
|-
|43206
|GPU
|-
|25138
|Memory
|-
|38540
|UX
|-
|42933
|Total score
|104897
|151167
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|5734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.
