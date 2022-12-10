Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M04 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Galaxy A04s

VS
Samsung Galaxy M04
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (151K versus 104K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 185 and 165 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M04
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M04
n/a
Galaxy A04s
393 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M04 +1%
81.3%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M04 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M04
165
Galaxy A04s +12%
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M04
953
Galaxy A04s +16%
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M04
104897
Galaxy A04s +44%
151167
CPU - 43206
GPU - 25138
Memory - 38540
UX - 42933
Total score 104897 151167
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 5734
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M04
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M04
n/a
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 August 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.

