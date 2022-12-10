Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M04 vs Galaxy M02 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M04
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (104K versus 59K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 106 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M04
vs
Galaxy M02

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M04
81.3%
Galaxy M02 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M04 and Samsung Galaxy M02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 2350 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 680 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M04 +56%
165
Galaxy M02
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M04 +136%
953
Galaxy M02
403
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M04 +75%
104897
Galaxy M02
59826
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 February 2021
Release date December 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M04 is definitely a better buy.

