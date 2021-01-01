Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M10 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Apple iPhone X

Самсунг Галакси М10
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Samsung Galaxy M10
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Samsung Galaxy M10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10
  • Comes with 684 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 70% higher pixel density (458 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (665 against 400 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.22 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.36% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10
400 nits
iPhone X +66%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M10
82.36%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M10
n/a
iPhone X
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M10
46284
iPhone X +435%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10
n/a
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M10 +31%
12:16 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
iPhone X +18%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M10 +21%
23:04 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M10
80 dB
iPhone X +7%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2019 September 2017
Release date February 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.237 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.532 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy M10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M10
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy M10
4. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M10
5. Samsung Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M10
6. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish