Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Samsung Galaxy M10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (482 against 396 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.36% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 7692 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10
396 nits
Nokia 2.3 +22%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M10 +2%
82.36%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10
n/a
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Android One
OS size - 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M10
12:16 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M10
23:04 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M10
80 dB
Nokia 2.3 +6%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2019
Release date February 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.237 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.532 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

