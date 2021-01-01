Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Samsung Galaxy M10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.