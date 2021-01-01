Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M10 vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Samsung Galaxy M10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.36% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10
396 nits
Realme C3 +20%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M10
82.36%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10
n/a
Realme C3
173132

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M10
12:16 hr
Realme C3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
Realme C3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M10
23:04 hr
Realme C3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M10
80 dB
Realme C3
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 February 2020
Release date February 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.237 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.532 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

